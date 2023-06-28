Senior care facility utilizing VR for therapy

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Residents at a local senior care facility are experiencing virtual reality (VR) for the first time with therapeutic capabilities.

The company behind the VR said as the country’s population gets older, therapies targeting daily living activities, which allow older adults to continue aging with independence, become more important.

Shay Lieber, the administrator at Stratford Pines in Midland, said they’re the first in Michigan to have Mynd VR.

“Our residents get to see different things for the first time. They might be able to see the Eiffel Tower, they may be able to skydive, see a rocket take off. Something that they’ve always wanted to see or haven’t been able to see but get to see today while they’re at Stratford with us,” Lieber explained.

Lieber said all residents get to benefit from the VR headsets.

