Some air-quality concerns remain this evening and tomorrow, thunderstorms possible tomorrow evening.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Air quality has improved this evening compared to yesterday, but in the grand scheme of things it remains on the poor side through tomorrow morning. AQI (Air Quality Index) will remain between Unhealthy and Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups through the evening, overnight tonight and tomorrow morning. It is suggested that outdoor activities be limited this evening if possible.

Tomorrow morning’s AQI should remain much of the same, that is until a wind shift during the late morning and early afternoon will shift lingering wildfire smoke to our southwest back into Mid-Michigan. Thus, expect increasingly unhealthy air quality through tomorrow afternoon and especially into tomorrow evening, when our smoke should be at its worst.

Luckily, smoke should begin to clear out of Mid-Michigan Thursday night. Some smoke will linger over our heads over the coming days but smoke near the surface will improve and air quality will do the same.

Otherwise in the forecast, temperatures in the middle-upper 70s and lower 80s this evening gradually cool down this evening with smokey/hazy skies, little cloud cover and dry conditions. Temperatures should fall into the middle-lower 60s and a few upper 50s tomorrow morning.

TV5 First Alert Hour By Hour (WNEM)

TOMORROW

Starting out mostly dry tomorrow will be the story. There is a small window during the morning that some showers may move through particularly south of the Tri-Cities, though as of now I expect us to remain *mostly dry, outside of perhaps a few sprinkles. Temperatures will warm into the middle 80s tomorrow afternoon with increasing humidity.

We will remain dry for the majority, if not the entirety of the afternoon for just about all of Mid-Michigan but rain chances increase some tomorrow evening. At this time, the best chance for showers and a few thunderstorms will exist near the Saginaw Bay, Tri-Cities and into the Thumb between 6pm and 11pm. It is possible that a few showers or storms occur outside of this area/timeframe but at this time, the aforementioned window is the best chance.

With these thunderstorms, a few may be on the stronger to even severe side with damaging winds and possibly some hail being possible hazards. At this time, the severe threat hinges greatly on how many storms develop. Severe weather may be more likely if we see more (and stronger) storms during the evening. Thankfully those that find themselves beneath one of these showers could pick up some quick rain accumulations of 0.10″-0.25″.

