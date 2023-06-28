Some restrictions in place for Bay City fireworks festival

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Veteran’s Bridge in Bay City will be closed to foot traffic Saturday, July 1 for the city’s annual fireworks show.

The closure will start at 9:45 p.m. and will remain closed until the fireworks conclude for the night.

Dogs, bicycles, skateboards, and fireworks are not allowed in Veteran’s Memorial Park or Wenona Park. Trained service dogs are allowed.

Additionally, Bird Scooters will be restricted from entering the festival areas. Lafayette Bridge, Liberty Bridge, and Independence Bridge will be a ‘no park’ zone for the scooters.

For more information or question and the fireworks schedule and closures visit https://baycityfireworksfestival.com/.

