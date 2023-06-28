Traffic deaths remain high in Michigan, data says

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - There were more than 1,100 traffic crash deaths reported in Michigan in 2022, according to data from the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center.

The 1,123 deaths recorded in 2022 was slightly lower than the 1,131 reported in 2021, but still remains alarmingly high, the state said.

In 2022, teen traffic deaths dropped 34 percent, from 83 deaths in 2021 to 55 deaths in 2022. The number of alcohol-involved deaths also fell by 10 percent, from 357 deaths in 2021 to 322 in 2022.

“Unfortunately, there has been an alarmingly consistent number of traffic fatalities over the last few years in Michigan, with more than 1,000 people losing their lives each year since 2020,” said Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. “While the several areas of improvement are encouraging, including among younger drivers, we still have more to do as we work to find innovative ways to save lives and prevent crashes on our roads.”

The data showed bicycle deaths, work zone crashes, and deaths in work zones increased in 2022.

For more information about the 2022 crash data, visit 2022 crash data page.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.