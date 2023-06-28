Traffic deaths remain high in Michigan, data says

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - There were more than 1,100 traffic crash deaths reported in Michigan in 2022, according to data from the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center.

The 1,123 deaths recorded in 2022 was slightly lower than the 1,131 reported in 2021, but still remains alarmingly high, the state said.

In 2022, teen traffic deaths dropped 34 percent, from 83 deaths in 2021 to 55 deaths in 2022. The number of alcohol-involved deaths also fell by 10 percent, from 357 deaths in 2021 to 322 in 2022.

“Unfortunately, there has been an alarmingly consistent number of traffic fatalities over the last few years in Michigan, with more than 1,000 people losing their lives each year since 2020,” said Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. “While the several areas of improvement are encouraging, including among younger drivers, we still have more to do as we work to find innovative ways to save lives and prevent crashes on our roads.”

The data showed bicycle deaths, work zone crashes, and deaths in work zones increased in 2022.

For more information about the 2022 crash data, visit 2022 crash data page.

Read Next:
Potter Street to be STARS headquarters
Potter Street Station is the top contender for the STARS new hub for transportation.
Senior care facility utilizing VR for therapy
Residents at a local senior care facility are experiencing virtual reality (VR) for the first...
‘Affecting basically everyone’: Poor air quality across the state
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) put out its own warning...
Red Wings release schedule for 2023-2024 season
Hockey

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Frisco
MSP: Missing Midland man found dead
An image from the Zilwaukee Bridge Tuesday AM.
Why does our wildfire smoke smell weird?
Lululemon coming to Birch Run outlet mall
A local man claims he was kicked out of a mid-Michigan festival because of his outfit.
‘Kind of shocked’: Man claims festival kicked him out due to outfit
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving an Amish buggy on Friday, June...
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Amish buggy crash

Latest News

More than 11,000 people were injured in 2021 during a firework related incident, according to...
Know the rules for setting off fireworks in Michigan
Michigan lawmakers work toward bipartisan budget with deadline looming
First legal day to light off fireworks
AAA gives travel safety tips ahead of Independence Day weekend