Volunteers needed for Hope Not Handcuffs program

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Hope Not Handcuffs, an initiative by Families Against Narcotics, is looking for volunteers to help those struggling with substance use disorder.

“Angel” training, which is what the program calls its volunteers, is scheduled for July 10 at the St. Louis Police Department. A time for the event has not been released.

The program brings law enforcement and community organizers together to help find viable treatment options to help reduce people’s dependence on any substance, like prescription drugs, heroin, and alcohol.

For more information about volunteering or to fill out the form, click here.

