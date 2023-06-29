10 golf carts stolen from local golf course

By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Golf cart thefts are being reported in Shiawassee County and Lapeer County, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said.

On the evening of Saturday, June 24, 10 golf carts were stolen from the Holiday Shores Golf Course in Vernon Township, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office also said similar thefts have occurred in Lapeer County.

This is an ongoing investigation, the sheriff’s office said, adding it is asking the public for help in identifying the people responsible.

If anyone has information about the theft, contact Det. Hruska at 989-743-3411 ext. 7250 or call the Crime Tip Line at 989-720-TIPS.

