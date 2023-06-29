Christine King Farris, Martin Luther King Jr.’s sister and civil rights activist, dies at 95

Christine King Farris, sister of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at the King holiday...
Christine King Farris, sister of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at the King holiday commemorative service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, the church where King preached, Monday, Jan. 19, 2015, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/David Goldman)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Christine King Farris, the eldest sister of Martin Luther King Jr., has died. She was 95 years old.

The King Center posted a statement to social media mourning her loss.

Farris stood alongside her brother during the Civil Rights Movement. She was also an esteemed educator and author who has made a big impact at Spelman College, her alma mater.

“She taught students to be teachers, to be educators,” her son Isaac Newton Farris Jr. previously said.

He said his mother has seen some remarkable events in her life, including the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Farris has a long legacy and has done a lot in her 95 years. She also played a part in making the King Center what it is today, working along with Coretta Scott King.

