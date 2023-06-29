Company invests $1.6M to expand in Bay City

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A company is investing $1.6 million to expand its facility in Bay City.

Bay Carbon, Inc. made the announcement on Thursday, June 29.

The investment will include an additional 10,000 square-foot building to the company’s existing property in Bay City, according to Bay Future.

The expansion is expected to create 20 new jobs.

“The last year has been monumental for our growth as a business as we work with industries experiencing explosive growth. It’s critical that we’re able to expand our physical footprint to show our commitment to satisfy the needs of our customers and we appreciate the support of those who have helped make this project happen,” Bay Carbon President Thomas Clare said.

Construction is expected to begin later this year.

“Bay Carbon provides materials for the semiconductor and compound semiconductor industries as well as spectroscopic analysis and specialty metals. The products made by Bay Carbon are tied to LEDs which are made from semiconductor materials. The process involves very high heat and graphite plates. Bay Carbon makes the graphite plates,” Bay Future said.

The company also has customers on the East and West Coasts.

“Based on the historical growth of the business locally and existing industry opportunities, we believe Bay Carbon, Inc. will prosper in their expanded Bay City location. It was important for us to secure the company to our community as they play a major role in Bay City’s legacy of manufacturing,” Bay Future President and CEO Trevor Keyes said.

