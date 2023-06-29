Fire breaks out in basement of New York City’s iconic Tiffany store

NEW YORK (AP) — A fire broke out Thursday in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York’s Fifth Avenue, officials said.

Videos posted on the Citizen app showed smoke billowing out of the basement of the iconic store, which reopened in April after an extensive renovation. They also showed firefighters battling the blaze with hoses.

Details on injuries from the fire were not immediately available. Fire Department officials planned a briefing at the scene later Thursday.

The Fifth Avenue store made famous by the 1961 movie “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” is the headquarters of the luxury retailer founded in 1837 by by jeweler Charles Lewis Tiffany. The company was acquired by LVMH in 2021.

A company spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.