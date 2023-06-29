Fire breaks out in basement of New York City’s iconic Tiffany store

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue Thursday.
Firefighters responded to a fire at the Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue Thursday.(CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A fire broke out Thursday in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York’s Fifth Avenue, officials said.

Videos posted on the Citizen app showed smoke billowing out of the basement of the iconic store, which reopened in April after an extensive renovation. They also showed firefighters battling the blaze with hoses.

Details on injuries from the fire were not immediately available. Fire Department officials planned a briefing at the scene later Thursday.

The Fifth Avenue store made famous by the 1961 movie “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” is the headquarters of the luxury retailer founded in 1837 by by jeweler Charles Lewis Tiffany. The company was acquired by LVMH in 2021.

A company spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image from the Zilwaukee Bridge Tuesday AM.
Why does our wildfire smoke smell weird?
A local man claims he was kicked out of a mid-Michigan festival because of his outfit.
‘Kind of shocked’: Man claims festival kicked him out due to outfit
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is offering rebates for ‘nearly free’ beer
Michael Frisco
MSP: Missing Midland man found dead

Latest News

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort...
Republicans expand their Hunter Biden investigation by seeking an interview with the lead prosecutor
Erik Jones holds off Denny Hamlin to capture win in action-filled Cook Out Southern 500
NASCAR driver Erik Jones offers ‘tailgate experience’ for MI race
A stabbing attack injured two students and one professor at Canada's University of Waterloo....
Police say the stabbings of three people in a gender class in Canada were motivated by hate
The video shows Sorenson, now armed with a muffin, luring the dog closer and safely pulling him...
‘It’s my wife’s pumpkin muffins’: Officers use homemade treats to rescue dog stuck in canal