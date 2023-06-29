Local colleges, students on Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Supreme Court ruled to strike down affirmative action, bringing an end to the race-conscious admission policies across the nation.

“Discrimination still exists in America,” said President Joe Biden about the Supreme Court’s decision.

The reversed decision means colleges and universities are no longer allowed to consider race as a factor during their admission process, which will largely impact campuses nationwide.

“I would expect to see a decline in enrollment, in particular for Black students but for other students of color as well, at historically white colleges and universities,” said David Luke, the chief diversity officer at the University of Michigan in Flint.

For UM-Flint, not much will change. Michigan is one of nine states that had already banned affirmative action at public universities.

Luke is the author of the forthcoming book “Affirmative Action and Black Student Success: The Pursuit of a ‘Critical Mass’ at Historically White Universities.”

“We sort of went through this in 2006 when the Michigan Civil Rights initiative passed. And so, schools in Michigan largely removed race from their admissions stuff back then,” Luke said.

Affirmative action originated in the 1960s to address racial discrimination and has been controversial ever since. While some say the concept promotes diversity, others say it does the exact opposite by limiting opportunities for non-minorities.

A student from UM Flint spoke about the Supreme Court's decision of affirmative action.

“I’m really disappointed,” said Maeko Leigh McGovern, the president of the Black Student Union at UM-Flint.

McGovern said affirmative action was created because some colleges and universities were discriminating against race.

“And to have affirmative action be enacted to embrace race and have diversity, equity, and inclusion be at the forefront of those decisions. It’s really just hard to hear that that is now being overturned,” she said.

McGovern said the Supreme Court’s decision is not only going to adversely impact people of color but everyone.

“Systematically we’ve been able to see how discrimination affects our overall development as a nation. I think that in the long-term this can definitely impact the experiences that students have on campus in feeling safe, in feeling valued, and feeling like they have the same opportunities as everybody else,” McGovern said. “And right now, we’re already experiencing inequities in making sure that students have the same experiences and the same opportunities as other students.”

She said going forward with race out of the conversation, she hopes looking at inequities overall remains at the top of the mind in colleges’ admissions processes.

“It is important that we all work towards equitable foundations and practices at all universities regardless of this ruling. Because in light of recent news, there has been an issue with diversity and personal characteristics and discriminating against those things,” McGovern said.

The Black Student Union at the UM-Flint said in a statement:

In light of this ruling, we will continue to support minority students of all races, classes, genders, and sexual identities and work toward equitable spaces on our campus. Our goal is to create an inclusive environment where all relationships embrace and celebrate diversity.

Luke said universities will need to get creative to remain inclusive.

“If we can’t use race as a factor in admissions, can we use social class and to the extent that some of our students of color are overrepresented in people with lower incomes. Then maybe that gets added. Or we can look at zip codes for areas of high residential segregation and use that as a proxy,” Luke said. “None of those things work quite as well. But universities are supposed to be full of smart people, so we can figure out ways to do this if this commitment is real. I think that’s part what this is, is a test all of these institutions have professed how important diversity, equity and inclusion are particularly after the summer of 2020. And now there’s a challenge in how we do this.”

Saginaw Valley State University said in a statement:

Today’s ruling does not impact SVSU’s diversity and inclusion efforts. SVSU is and continues to remain committed to maintaining a diverse educational community for faculty, staff, and students to learn and thrive.

