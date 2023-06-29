MDOT installing ‘hands-free device use only’ signs along state lines, border crossings

(MDOT)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As Michigan’s new hands-free device use law goes into effect Friday, signs will be placed along state lines and border crossings.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is installing the signs at 37 locations throughout the state line and border crossings. Installation began the week of June 26 and is expected to continue throughout the summer until all signs are placed.

MDOT’s dynamic message sign (DMS) boards will also include reminders of the new law. The following message will be displayed on all DMS boards, “NEW MICHIGAN LAW NO HANDHELD DEVICES WHILE DRIVING.”

Michigan is the 26th state in the U.S. to adopt hands-free driving laws.

