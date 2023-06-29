Michigan’s 2024 budget prioritizes mental health, school safety, clean water

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State agencies and public schools will see a total of $82 billion in funding for the 2024 fiscal year.

The Michigan Legislature passed its budget Wednesday night, allocating millions toward mental health support, school safety and clean drinking water.

After months of negotiations, the budget is on its way to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk for her signatures.

More than $57 billion has been allocated to state agencies and more than $21 billion has been dedicated to school aid.

For the first time in several years, Democrats hold the House majority, and both parties believe their shared priorities are accounted for, despite tough compromises on the Republican side.

“We did get some wins in there, there are priorities that were addressed - Education, infrastructure funding, paying down debt - that was huge,” said Rep. Sarah Lightner.

“They wanted us to be able to spend the money that was sent to us on local governments, raise the amount of money that went back to local governments, make sure schools are taken care of, and we’ve done that,” said Rep. Angela Witwer.

Michigan Legislature approves funding for behavioral health expansion

Michigan’s Community Mental Health Authority could see nearly $280 million sent its way to fund behavioral health problems. If the budget is signed by Whitmer, all 10 of the state’s Behavioral Health Offices will see some kind of expansion.

The budget also includes funding to add 19 providers who can offer 24-hour care.

In the communities of Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties, the changes are already in action. With more funding available next year, it means some long-awaited projects can be tackled.

“And now we actually are working on a project to develop a full continuum of care crisis stabilization unit for the Capitol Area to be positioned on the McLaren Greenlawn campus,” said Sara Lurie, with Community Mental Health.

$61 million allocated for clean water projects in Michigan budget

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) could receive increased funding to address water contamination issues in Michigan.

It’s no secret that contaminants - like PFAS and lead - have been an issue in the state for several years.

The budget outlines more than $61 million for drinking water projects, which could lead to more grant opportunities for communities and a more aggressive elimination of lead and PFAS contaminants.

“We have discovered a lot of PFAS sites with the help of our PFAS action response team,” said Scott Dean, with EGLE. “And this funding will also help with cleanup of contaminated sites, so it really builds on some of the historic work that’s been done to modernize our state’s infrastructure.”

EGLE also anticipates using some of the funding to hire 100 new employees to continue water testing efforts.

Whitmer is expected to sign the budget.

