NASCAR driver Erik Jones offers ‘tailgate experience’ for MI race

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WNEM) - NASCAR fans will be able to attend a “Friends and Family Tailgate” at Michigan International Speedway (M.I.S.) thanks to Michigan driver Erik Jones charting buses for his “hometown” fans.

The NASCAR Cup Series star’s fan club is chartering buses to transport fans from the mid-Michigan area to the Firekeepers Casino 400 at M.I.S. for Jones’ “Friends and Family Tailgate” on Aug. 6. Buses will be located at the Flint Farmers Market and Byron High School and are scheduled to leave at 8:30 a.m.

The tailgate experience includes a DJ, games, watching the race, and Jones will make an appearance.

“The race at Michigan is always an important one on the schedule because of the automotive industry being there,” Jones said. “It is doubly important to me because it is my home track. Add to that the fact that no Michigan-born driver has ever gone to victory lane there, and you know why winning at M.I.S. is a goal I have. We came up with this trip and party so fans from my home region could make it to the race and have a good time at the speedway.”

Brent Nickola, executive director of Jones’s charitable foundation, came up with the idea to create transportation for local fans.

“Before working for Erik, I was in the alumni office at UM and we would charter buses to several of the Michigan Football games,” he said. “They were always a great way for people to get to the event without the hassle of driving, parking, etc. You can just sit back and relax while someone else takes care of all the details.”

Additionally, the Erik Jones Fan Club has ticket packages available for purchase. They will also have rentable “radio scanners” that allow fans to listen to the race with reduced noise and will allow them to listen to the race broadcast and/or their favorite driver.

For more information, click here.

