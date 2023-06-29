NASCAR driver Erik Jones offers ‘tailgate experience’ for MI race

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WNEM) - NASCAR fans will be able to attend a “Friends and Family Tailgate” at Michigan International Speedway (M.I.S.) thanks to Michigan driver Erik Jones charting buses for his “hometown” fans.

The NASCAR Cup Series star’s fan club is chartering buses to transport fans from the mid-Michigan area to the Firekeepers Casino 400 at M.I.S. for Jones’ “Friends and Family Tailgate” on Aug. 6. Buses will be located at the Flint Farmers Market and Byron High School and are scheduled to leave at 8:30 a.m.

The tailgate experience includes a DJ, games, watching the race, and Jones will make an appearance.

“The race at Michigan is always an important one on the schedule because of the automotive industry being there,” Jones said. “It is doubly important to me because it is my home track. Add to that the fact that no Michigan-born driver has ever gone to victory lane there, and you know why winning at M.I.S. is a goal I have. We came up with this trip and party so fans from my home region could make it to the race and have a good time at the speedway.”

Brent Nickola, executive director of Jones’s charitable foundation, came up with the idea to create transportation for local fans.

“Before working for Erik, I was in the alumni office at UM and we would charter buses to several of the Michigan Football games,” he said. “They were always a great way for people to get to the event without the hassle of driving, parking, etc. You can just sit back and relax while someone else takes care of all the details.”

Additionally, the Erik Jones Fan Club has ticket packages available for purchase. They will also have rentable “radio scanners” that allow fans to listen to the race with reduced noise and will allow them to listen to the race broadcast and/or their favorite driver.

For more information, click here.

Read next:
Police searching for man considered armed, dangerous
Brett Brown
MDOT installing ‘hands-free device use only’ signs along state lines, border crossings
MDOT installing ‘hands-free device use only’ signs along state lines, border crossings
10 golf carts stolen from local golf course
Party on McCarty postponed due to air quality
Party on McCarty, the popular summer concert series in Saginaw Township, has been postponed...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image from the Zilwaukee Bridge Tuesday AM.
Why does our wildfire smoke smell weird?
A local man claims he was kicked out of a mid-Michigan festival because of his outfit.
‘Kind of shocked’: Man claims festival kicked him out due to outfit
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is offering rebates for ‘nearly free’ beer
Michael Frisco
MSP: Missing Midland man found dead

Latest News

Money generic
State approves funding for Saginaw medical project
Councilman Eric Mays at special Flint meeting.
‘Time is running out’: Special Flint meeting called over ARPA funds
Tamara and Iris Perez
Sheriff: Teen sisters missing, taken from adopted home
10 golf carts stolen from local golf course