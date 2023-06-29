Ojibway Island tree removal, replanting announced

By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Damaged and decayed trees will be removed and replanted on a well-traveled pathway on Ojibway Island, made possible by the collaboration between the city of Saginaw and the Saginaw Area Fireworks Inc.

The project is to prioritize the safety and enhance the beauty of one of Saginaw’s most beloved areas, the city said.

The project is fully funded by the Saginaw Area Fireworks, the city said. For every tree that’s removed, the company has pledged to plant two new trees in place of the old ones on Ojibway Island and in other areas throughout the city during fall of 2023. The new trees will be native to the area of Saginaw County to make sure they will thrive in the climate.

“We want to make every effort to enhance the safety of our fireworks display for everyone in attendance on the island. We took proactive measures to protect the safety of our pyrotechnics workers and the countless residents who frequent this area on Ojibway,” said Thomas Roy, president of the Saginaw Area Fireworks. “We also understand the significance of trees in our ecosystem and the benefits they provide to our community. This new initiative will preserve the safety of our community and enhance the natural beauty of our city.”

The city said tree removal will happen prior to the upcoming fireworks celebration on the island.

“In preparation for this year’s fireworks display, we walked the island with an arborist and the Fireworks Committee. Several trees were noted as decayed or damaged from recent storms and recommended to be removed,” said Phil Karwat, director of Public Services. “We are very grateful for the generosity of the Saginaw Area Fireworks to not only pay for the removal of the trees also agree to a 2-to-1 replacement of the trees. We are very fortunate and supportive of the efforts of the Saginaw Area Fireworks. This exemplifies their commitment to the City of Saginaw and the residents in our community.”

For more information on the Saginaw Area Fireworks and the 2023 Fireworks Celebration, visit the Saginaw Area Fireworks website.

