Party on McCarty postponed due to air quality

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Party on McCarty, the popular summer concert series in Saginaw Township, has been postponed Thursday, June 29 due to poor air quality across the state.

The Motown event has been rescheduled for July 20.

The next concert event takes place on July 13. It will be craft beer night. On stage, Alex Schofield will perform country rock hits.

