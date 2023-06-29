Police searching for man considered armed, dangerous

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is asking for help locating a wanted man who is considered armed and dangerous.

Brett Brown has multiple felony warrants for charges including first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, and felony firearm.

Brett Brown (Crime Stoppers)

He is 50-years-old and is described as 5′8″ and weighing 200 pounds.

It is believed Brown is in the Flint/Genesee County area, Crime Stoppers said, adding he may have ties to Nevada and Illinois.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, please call 1-800-422-JAIL. If that information leads to an arrest, the tipster could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

