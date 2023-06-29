Poor air quality again Thursday & a chance of thunderstorms this evening

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Hazy skies are staying the norm as we start off this Thursday. We are expecting more smoke today especially by the afternoon, leading to a day where conditions are middle of the road between Tuesday and Wednesday. This smoke has led to another round of Air Quality Alerts for the entire state of Michigan, day three in a row. If you are being affected by this smoke, remember to limit your time outdoors along with avoiding doing anything strenuous.

Thursday will see low air quality again. (WNEM)

This morning there are showers and a few isolated thunderstorms moving into the northwestern parts of the TV5 viewing area. Track those showers with our Interactive Radar! We aren’t expecting anything severe out of those showers and storms, but there is an isolated chance of severe weather that we’re tracking with another round of showers and storms late in the afternoon and evening today.

Today

Showers moving in earlier this morning will start to wind down heading into the mid-and-late morning timeframe. There are some isolated thunderstorms within these showers, but nothing severe. Their ground speed is very impressive traveling at 50+ mph from west to east! If you’re heading out mostly anywhere north of US-10 earlier this morning, you’ll be encountering these showers and storms.

There’s potential for us to briefly break into some sun around the midday hours. If we do, that will give the atmosphere some extra fuel due to more efficient heating. Additionally, it would help to re-enforce our severe weather chance for the late-afternoon and evening hours. That chance is only isolated, highlighted by the Storm Prediction Center’s Marginal Risk outlook for anyone near and to the west of I-75.

One or two storms could reach the severe level late this afternoon and evening. (WNEM)

Those showers will start to fire up around 3 to 4 PM this afternoon, and shortly after this is where we could see some of those showers developing into strong to severe storms. Outside of the storms, it will just be highly isolated rain showers. The main threat we’re looking for out of any storms today are damaging wind gusts near 60 mph or hail measuring 1″ in diameter.

The late-afternoon and evening round of showers and t-storms is where severe weather is possible. (WNEM)

Today’s also going to be a warmer day, borderline hot just once the humidity is factored in. We’ll see highs around 85 degrees, dew points will be between 65 and 70 degrees during the afternoon. It’s these ingredients combining, along with a slight wind convergence, where we see the other showers and storms in the afternoon and evening firing up. Today’s wind will generally be from the south at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Thursday will see most locations reach 85 degrees. (WNEM)

Wildfire smoke concentration will increase this afternoon which will keep air quality lower. We expect to see this smoke slowly clearing overnight though, and by Friday any smoke that’s left will be quite thin!

Tonight

Any showers and storms left will start coming to and end shortly after midnight. The rest of the night is expected to stay dry after that with partly cloudy skies. Lows will fall to around 65 degrees with conditions also staying humid. The wind will slacken up though, still coming from the south but only at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday & Weekend Outlook

The rain chances for Friday have been trending downwards recently, only some isolated showers with a few thunderstorms are expected. It will remain quite humid with highs reaching 87 degrees, easily the hottest day of the week! Stay hydrated if you spend any time outdoors. There will also be a light wind that will start turning to the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday will reach into the upper 80s. (WNEM)

Fortunately, air quality will be much safer Friday as we see the smoke thinning quite a bit. By the late-evening hours there might be a light haze in the sky, but it will be far less concentrated than the smoke from the middle of this day.

Saturday’s chance for showers and a few thunderstorms is still present, but has been shifting south. We’ll keep an eye on it, but it certainly shouldn’t be a washout of a day! Warm weather will maintain on Saturday though, highs reach up to around 85 degrees with humidity staying higher. Lows Saturday night fall to around 63 degrees.

By Sunday, shower chances will be minimal with temperatures also slightly cooler. Highs will reach up to around 82 degrees, but humidity will also still be a factor. It will be a quiet day overall with partly cloudy skies outside of the small shower chance!

Take a look at the warm temperatures for the 4th of July in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

