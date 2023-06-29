Poor air quality & a few strong storms tonight, heating up Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although smoke didn’t go away entirely on Wednesday, it was at least an improvement from Tuesday. But just as that improvement showed up, the haze/fog is back today.

Air Quality Alerts remain in place through this evening and Friday and we’ll see if they get extended beyond that. There are signs for optimism, but we’ll take it day by day.

As for additional rain, showers and thunderstorms are expected to pass through this evening, and it’s possible a few of those could be strong to severe. We’re already seeing warnings to our west as of 5:30 PM. Keep tabs on any warnings with our Weather Alerts page or download the WNEM Weather App!

This Evening & Overnight

Not everyone will see a severe storm tonight, but we feel the chance is there for most of the area this evening. The main threats with any strong to severe storms tonight will be strong wind gusts and hail, along with the usual downpours and lightning. Track any rain through the evening with our Interactive Radar!

We expect the severe weather threat to largely remain through the evening, before ending after midnight. Showers and storms that remain after that point should taper off fairly quickly.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to drop into the 60s. (WNEM)

Overnight, clouds will linger and some patchy fog also seems possible with lighter southerly winds and high humidity already in place, along with any moisture from passing showers and storms. Lows will mostly be in the 60s tonight.

Friday

We have more shower and thunderstorm chances on Friday, with the afternoon and evening being the primary time frame we expect development. Friday is a tricky day because we expect to have plenty of heat, and plenty of humidity, but the question is whether or not we can trigger development. Simply put, we have the gas. Do we have the spark?

Isolated showers and storms are expected again on Friday. (WNEM)

We expect there will be at least some development. Severe weather is not anticipated, but there will likely be a downpour threat wherever storms develop. Like today, we may be able to manage some strong winds and hail in the strongest cells.

Like Thursday, we’ll see things diminish late in the evening and overnight, with we’ll likely start dry on Saturday.

Hot & muggy conditions are expected again tomorrow. (WNEM)

Highs on Friday will be well into the 80s for most, with potential to touch 90 in spots. Winds well become westerly around 5 to 15 miles per hour through the morning, if they aren’t already by the time you wake up. It’s worth noting, a lake breeze will likely lead to an onshore wind near Lake Huron.

This lake breeze could be one of the triggers for thunderstorms as it meets the westerly inland breeze.

Smoke may linger through Friday morning, but should get better in the afternoon, though we may not see it go away entirely. Rather, it could be more of a thin haze once again.

Smoke is expected to get better tomorrow, but may not leave the area completely. (WNEM)

