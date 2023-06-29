Sheriff: Teen sisters missing, taken from adopted home

PRUDENVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - Two teenage sisters are missing after they were taken from their adopted home on Wednesday, June 28, the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said.

The teens, 15-year-old Tamara Perez and 13-year-old Iris Perez, were reported missing on Wednesday between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said, adding it is not known who they are with.

Tamara and Iris Perez (Roscommon County Sheriff)

The sheriff’s office believe they could possibly be travelling in a newer white Jeep Cherokee.

Possible suspect vehicle (Roscommon County Sheriff)

The Michigan State Police, the Michigan Intelligence Operations Center, and law enforcement authorities in Florida are assisting in a joint investigation with the sheriff’s office to locate the sisters.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the sheriff’s office at 989-275-5101.

