Sheriff: Teen sisters missing, taken from adopted home

By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRUDENVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - Two teenage sisters are missing after they were taken from their adopted home on Wednesday, June 28, the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said.

The teens, 15-year-old Tamara Perez and 13-year-old Iris Perez, were reported missing on Wednesday between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said, adding it is not known who they are with.

Tamara and Iris Perez
Tamara and Iris Perez(Roscommon County Sheriff)

The sheriff’s office believe they could possibly be travelling in a newer white Jeep Cherokee.

Possible suspect vehicle
Possible suspect vehicle(Roscommon County Sheriff)

The Michigan State Police, the Michigan Intelligence Operations Center, and law enforcement authorities in Florida are assisting in a joint investigation with the sheriff’s office to locate the sisters.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the sheriff’s office at 989-275-5101.

