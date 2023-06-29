State approves funding for Saginaw medical project

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The state has approved $30.3 million in funding for Saginaw’s Medical Diamond project.

The project includes infrastructure improvements to prepare a site on Washington Avenue for a “transformational development project,” the city said.

“We are thrilled that the State is supporting our vision to have comprehensive medical education and healthcare services, providing access to our citizens,” City Manager Tim Morales said. “We look forward to what the future holds for our community.”

The Saginaw City Council and the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners have each approved $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to support related healthcare developments.

“The County has worked closely with the city, Saginaw Future, and the chamber to bring this vision to reality,” Commission Chairman Christopher Boyd said. “We are making great progress towards a healthier Saginaw.”

The city wants to improve access to healthcare and provide a learning environment for future medical professionals.

“Saginaw has some of the most challenging health maladies in the state,” State Rep. Amos O’Neal said. “This development brings together our medical education and healthcare experts to move the needle on these statistics.”

Some of those statistics for Saginaw include having the highest infant mortality and obesity rates in the state. In addition, the average life expectancy in Saginaw is more than five years less than the rest of the county and the state.

Groundbreaking on the project is expected to begin later this year.

