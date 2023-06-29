SVSU receives grant to expand mental health services

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Valley State University is receiving a federal grant to help expand access to mental health services and substance abuse disorder treatment.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded the $650,000 grant to SVSU. It will support the university’s efforts to train psychiatric nurse practitioners in mid-Michigan.

Congressman Dan Kildee made the announcement on Thursday, June 29. He said the grant will reduce the cost of 30 psychiatric nurse practitioner students by nearly 85 percent.

“We thank Congressman Kildee for helping secure this funding. This project holds tremendous promise to expand access to mental health and addiction treatment for the people who need it, while also addressing the pressing need to reduce health inequities in rural Michigan. By expanding educational opportunities for advanced practice nurses, we aim to bridge gaps in patient care and empower nurse practitioners to meet the specific needs of their communities. The impact will be far-reaching, transforming lives and creating a more inclusive and resilient healthcare system for all,” said Kathleen Schachman, a nursing professor at SVSU.

Read next:
Company invests $1.6M to expand in Bay City
A company is investing $1.6 million to expand its facility in Bay City.
Michigan lawmakers pass record budget focused on education
State lawmakers in Lansing are considering a series of gun control bills that could be voted on...
‘Time is running out’: Special Flint meeting called over ARPA funds
Councilman Eric Mays at special Flint meeting.
Petition language for recall of 2 Davison school board members approved
Karen Conover and Granger Stefanko

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image from the Zilwaukee Bridge Tuesday AM.
Why does our wildfire smoke smell weird?
A local man claims he was kicked out of a mid-Michigan festival because of his outfit.
‘Kind of shocked’: Man claims festival kicked him out due to outfit
A candlelight vigil was held for a Flushing Township woman who was stabbed to death in her home...
‘We’ll never forget your smile’: Vigil for Flushing Twp woman
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson gave viewers an update on Michigan's "serial monster"...
‘Serial monster’ headed to pre-trial in sexual assault case
GHOST
G.H.O.S.T rescues 2 teens from street

Latest News

A company is investing $1.6 million to expand its facility in Bay City.
Company invests $1.6M to expand in Bay City
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Thursday morning, June 29th
MDHHS: Avoid foam on Michigan waterbodies
Petition language for recall of 2 Davison school board members approved