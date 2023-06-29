SVSU receives grant to expand mental health services

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Valley State University is receiving a federal grant to help expand access to mental health services and substance abuse disorder treatment.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded the $650,000 grant to SVSU. It will support the university’s efforts to train psychiatric nurse practitioners in mid-Michigan.

Congressman Dan Kildee made the announcement on Thursday, June 29. He said the grant will reduce the cost of 30 psychiatric nurse practitioner students by nearly 85 percent.

“We thank Congressman Kildee for helping secure this funding. This project holds tremendous promise to expand access to mental health and addiction treatment for the people who need it, while also addressing the pressing need to reduce health inequities in rural Michigan. By expanding educational opportunities for advanced practice nurses, we aim to bridge gaps in patient care and empower nurse practitioners to meet the specific needs of their communities. The impact will be far-reaching, transforming lives and creating a more inclusive and resilient healthcare system for all,” said Kathleen Schachman, a nursing professor at SVSU.

