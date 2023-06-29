Temporary road closure in Richfield Twp

RICHFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – The Genesee County Road Commission (GCRC) will be temporarily closing the Oak Road Bridge over the Flint River on Friday, June 30.

The GCRC said the road will be closed for epoxy overlay and silane treatment, adding the work is weather dependent.

The commission said drivers should seek an alternative route and account for additional travel time to reach their destinations.

Questions about this closure can be directed to GCRC Construction Manager Gerrad Godley at 810-767-4920 ext. 236.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.