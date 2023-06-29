‘Time is running out’: Special Flint meeting called over ARPA funds

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint City Council member went after the committee appointed to determine how to spend American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Councilman Eric Mays said a 12-person committee made recommendations on just over $15 million of the more than $95 million the city received.

The committee and the tens of millions of unspent dollars were the focus of a special meeting held Wednesday night, June 28.

“We’ll look to see if this unlawful 12-member body come forward and that we can get this thing back on track the right way,” Mays said. “Time is running out.”

Only four of the nine Flint City Council members showed up to the meeting, so no decisions were able to be made.

