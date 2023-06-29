‘We’ll never forget your smile’: Vigil for Flushing Twp woman

By Rayvin Bleu and Hannah Mose
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTROSE., Mich. (WNEM) - A candlelight vigil was held for a Flushing Township woman who was stabbed to death in her home last week.

About 100 people gathered at Barber Park to remember a life that was taken too soon.

“We’re all coming together to celebrate Jennifer,” said Melissa Carter, a friend of the victim.

Through a lot of tears and plenty of hugs, those who loved Jennifer Rushton reflected on their most cherished memories with her.

“She wore her heart on her sleeve and she had their greatest smile,” Carter said. “She’d light up the freakin’ room, I’m telling ya.”

Karen Walker, another friend of Rushton’s, said she was a wonderful person.

“Everybody loved her. That’s her smile always. Even through all of her pain and tears, she always had a smile,” Walker said.

After she was reported missing, Rushton was found dead in her Flushing Township home one week ago. Police said she was murdered at the hands of her husband.

“She did not deserve to taken from her own husband in her own house,” said Cassie Weaver, a friend of Rushton.

After a manhunt, Jeramie Edenburn was taken into custody in Alpena and charged with Rushton’s murder.

Sadly, many in mourning said the news didn’t come as a surprise.

“I’m not surprised. No,” said Rosann Croskey.

“We weren’t surprised that it was him that did it. Like they were having their issues of course because marriages do, you know, but I don’t think anybody knew it was to the point,” Weaver said.

Croskey said Rushton smiled through it all.

“She never let what was going on affect how she treated other people,” Croskey said.

The vigil was meant to heal the community and help the family, but mostly to let Rushton know that she will never be forgotten and will eternally be loved.

“Jenny, I love you. And I’m so glad you’re flying with the angels now. Help us to heal. Show us your signs. And we’ll never forget your smile,” Walker said.

Rushton’s friends are selling decals to help raise money for her family.

