Air quality improves Friday afternoon & another spotty t-storm chance

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Smoky skies are going to hang around for only part of this Friday! We’ll start to see improving air quality as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. It will also be another humid day with temperatures also on the hotter side. We’re expecting to at least hold onto the humidity through the weekend, but temperatures slightly fall compared to Friday. There is also spotty to scattered rain and thunderstorms in the weekend forecast, but know that it won’t be a complete wash-out! Early next week the area will momentarily dry out, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Today

After Thursday evening’s rain and storms, skies have been clearing leading to foggy conditions in Mid-Michigan. There is some smoke mixing in with this fog too. Humidity has been staying higher this morning because of the increased surface-based moisture from yesterday’s rain. We are expecting to stay humid through today with dew points just on either side of 65 degrees. Relatively, the afternoon today will be slightly less humid than the morning. Highs today will be hot checking in at 89 degrees for many. 90 degrees is not impossible in portions of Central Michigan too. Today’s wind will be westerly from 5 to 10 mph.

Friday reaches up to around 89-90 degrees. (WNEM)

The heat and humidity will feed into another chance of spotty thunderstorms in Mid-Michigan. The better chance for thunderstorms is going to be east of I-75. Although an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible in our western counties, the overall chance of rain today is better the farther east you are.

Friday afternoon will see spotty t-storms in the afternoon, mostly east of I-75. (WNEM)

Tonight

Any showers that form this afternoon will be ending into the overnight hours. We’ll have a low of 65 degrees with partly cloudy skies and conditions staying humid. It’ll definitely be a warmer night! The wind will be light at 5 mph or less from the northwest.

Weekend Outlook

Saturday will be the warmer day of the weekend seeing highs reach up to around 85 to 86 degrees. Dew point will also stay at 60+ degrees. The spotty to scattered chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue on Saturday, also mostly during the afternoon timeframe. Any storms will be able to bring good downpours, but with this nature of showers and storms our rain accumulations will be highly scattered. The plus side though, any rain will still be good to keep fire danger at a lower level with fireworks top of mind for a lot of us this weekend.

Saturday will reach into the middle 80s. (WNEM)

Saturday's storm chance will also mostly be during the afternoon. (WNEM)

Sunday will be the cooler day of the weekend -- still humid though -- with a high of 81 degrees and dew points in the 60s. We’re watching a system that passes to our south on Sunday, there have been some signals of a northerly shift which would bring more showers into our southern counties. We’ll watch this through the weekend but as of right now, we’re calling for a scattered chance of rain on Sunday.

Sunday will be the cooler day of the weekend. (WNEM)

Sunday's rain chance is looking better to the south. (WNEM)

Lows will be warm both nights of the weekend with Saturday night falling to only 66 degrees, then to 64 on Sunday night.

Wildfire smoke is also expected to stay thinner on Saturday and likely will stay thinner on Sunday, so air quality will be better than what has been observed so far through this week. There will be a certain degree of light haze in the sky both days this weekend, but it won’t be heavy.

Weekend Work Zones

If you’re traveling this weekend, there are a couple of work zones to keep an eye out for. As traffic picks up for what is traditionally the busiest travel weekend of the summer, we are expecting delays in these spots.

- M-52 IN NORTHERN SHIAWASSEE COUNTY: A complete road closure continues from Epton to Johnstone. There is a posted detour to follow around this closure.

- I-69 IN LAPEER COUNTY: Near Lapeer, I-69 will only have one lane open in each direction.

- I-75 IN OAKLAND COUNTY: The freeway from the northern county line with Genesee County down to the Clarkston area will have overnight lane closures. These run from 7 PM to 5 AM each day.

Drive safe and have a wonderful, fun-filled, and safe weekend!

