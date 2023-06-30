Central Michigan University Welcomes Jake Sabol as Their New Baseball Coach

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - From the ice to the diamond where there’s just something about finding your way back home.

And for Jake Sabol, that became a reality after being hired as the new Central Michigan baseball coach earlier this week.

On Thursday, the school and community welcomed Sabol and his family back to CMU at the Chippewa Champions Center.

Sabol was a former baseball player here and graduated from the university.

Sabol also knows the Mid-Michigan area very well, beginning his head coaching career at Alma College.

He lead the Scots to two of its three winningest seasons in the 118-year history of the program.

Alma also reached the MIAA Tournament twice under Sabol, marking the first time in program history that the team qualified for the event.

Recently, Sabol spent the last five seasons coaching for Northwood University.

In four full season, the Timberwolves reach the Division-II NCAA Regionals each season and this season, in their first year in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, won the regular season and tournament championship.

“I love the area, love the community. My family does too. To be able to do what we did at Alma and Northwood and hopefully do it here is really special,” said Jake Sabol. “This is a great community and there is a lot of really good baseball in this area. I just want to make sure our program stay atop the conference and become a destination for a lot of player who want to play in the next level.”

During his time as a player at Central Michigan, he helped lead the team to two Mid-American Conference West Division Championships as well as a MAC regular season title in 2010.

During his senior year, Sabol posted a 4-2 MAC record with a 3.18 earned run average and was a two-time MAC West Pitcher of the Week.

After his senior year, Sabol was the program’s recipient of the Chippewa Award, symbolic of the player who best represents the Central Michigan baseball program.

“He’s earned the right to be here.” said Steve Jaksa, Sabol’s baseball coach at CMU from 2007-11. “Everything he has done along the way, he’s done with a plan to get the most out of himself, the most out of his teammates and be a great leader himself and you do that by putting your teammate first.”

Jake Sabol is the 22nd coach in the 117-year history of the Chippewa baseball program.

