A chance for storms this weekend, but washouts not expected

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although not perfect, our Air Quality is much better today and it’s nice to actually see some blue sky breaking through!

We’re still seeing a few showers and storms passing through late this afternoon and early evening, but the coverage of these showers and storms should be lower than last night. They also won’t last quite as long where they develop.

As for the upcoming holiday weekend, we have a few storm chances, but it doesn’t appear these storm chances will be anything that will wash out your entire weekend, and if your weekend extends into early next week, that looks mainly dry, too! Plus, our air quality, through at least Sunday, looks like it should be better too.

Wildfire smoke is expected to stick around through the weekend, but should be thinner. (WNEM)

This Evening & Overnight

Skies are a mix of clouds and sun early this evening and that will continue for the rest of the daylight hours (sunset around 9:20 PM). There will be a chance for pop-up showers and storms for the next few hours, but anything that develops should diminish after we lose the heat of the day. Severe weather is not anticipated, but storms could be on the stronger side, with heavy rain, gusty winds below severe limits, and small hail.

Temperatures are warm and muggy this afternoon, and it will be a fall through the 70s and 80s this evening, before we land in the 60s for overnight lows. Winds will be light and variable overnight. Some patchy fog will be possible.

Saturday

We should start on the dry side in most, if not all areas on Saturday. We’ll be watching a disturbance to our west late tonight, but all signs are pointing to that rain staying out of our area. However, as we learned on Thursday morning, summertime thunderstorms from overnight can occasionally take an unexpected path! So we’ll watch to be sure.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday. However not everyone will see one. (WNEM)

As heat and humidity builds, a few showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours, but the coverage will be random and not everyone will see a shower or storm. There is no need to cancel plans because of this, but have a plan in the event that one of these storms moves overhead as heavy rain would be likely, and occasionally strong winds and hail like we’ve seen the last few days.

High temperatures for Saturday, July 1st. (WNEM)

Highs will be in the middle 80s to upper 80s away from the lakeshore. Mugginess will likely stick around for this weekend, so it may feel a bit warmer than the actual temperatures.

We should see any storms fizzle out near and after sunset, with generally quiet weather on Saturday night. Lows will settle in the 60s for most areas.

Sunday

Rain will have potential to be a bit more widespread on Sunday. (WNEM)

A slightly more organized system is expected to move through the Great Lakes region on Sunday, and there is a chance this round of rain could be a better chance than Saturday. There are some hints that the most likely rain chances will be to our south closer to the low itself, but it’s possible we see a higher coverage than on Saturday. We’ll watch the trends into the weekend and if necessary, nudge our chances upward.

High temperatures for Sunday, July 2nd. (WNEM)

Highs on Sunday are expected to be cooler, because even in the absence of rain, clouds will stick around for a mostly cloudy day. Most areas should be in the 70s for highs Sunday.

Showers are expected to fade into the latter half of Sunday, with skies expected to clear out into Sunday night and Monday morning. Lows will settle in the 50s and 60s.

Early Next Week

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be very similar, with the only difference between the two days lying in the temperatures each day, and even then, it’s just a small difference.

We should see mostly sunny skies return for both days, and although the chance for rain is not zero, it’s a relatively small chance. Much of it may depend on lake-breeze boundaries that develop, so there’s no guarantee your town will see a shower or storm. Most areas likely won’t.

Highs are expected to be in the middle 80s on Monday, with a run toward 90 on Tuesday for the 4th of July. Any fireworks displays on Tuesday we expect to be in good shape! But we’ll keep an eye on things as we get close to Tuesday to be sure.

