Driver killed in crash involving 2 semis

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A driver of a semi-truck was killed in a crash involving two semis on Thursday, June 29.

It happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. at E. Lincoln Road and Wisner Road in Gratiot County’s Emerson Township.

A semi was traveling eastbound when it failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with a semi traveling southbound, the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver of the eastbound semi, 42-year-old Bardybek Sultanov, of Philadelphia, died from the injuries he received in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the other semi and his passenger were not injured.

The intersection was closed for more than eight hours for the investigation and clean-up.

Read next:
Saginaw woman pleads guilty to embezzling more than $100K from mother
Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
McLaren Lapeer nurses ratify contract
Nurses at McLaren in Lapeer have authorized a strike to try to pressure administrators into...
Saginaw business closing after 3 years
An East Walnut Hills wine bar, Symposium, has its last official day on June 12. Photo: MGN
Michigan’s new hands-free law takes effect
The distracted driving law will go into effect Friday, June 30.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett Brown
Police searching for man considered armed, dangerous
Officer performs CPR and saves the life of 2-year-old girl whose mother had stabbed her, chief says
Tamara and Iris Perez
Sheriff: Teen sisters missing, taken from adopted home
An image from the Zilwaukee Bridge Tuesday AM.
Why does our wildfire smoke smell weird?
Party on McCarty, the popular summer concert series in Saginaw Township, has been postponed...
Party on McCarty postponed due to air quality

Latest News

Saginaw woman pleads guilty to embezzling more than $100K from mother
McLaren Lapeer nurses ratify contract
Saginaw business closing after 3 years
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Friday morning, June 30th