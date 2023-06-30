Driver killed in crash involving 2 semis

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A driver of a semi-truck was killed in a crash involving two semis on Thursday, June 29.

It happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. at E. Lincoln Road and Wisner Road in Gratiot County’s Emerson Township.

A semi was traveling eastbound when it failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with a semi traveling southbound, the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver of the eastbound semi, 42-year-old Bardybek Sultanov, of Philadelphia, died from the injuries he received in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the other semi and his passenger were not injured.

The intersection was closed for more than eight hours for the investigation and clean-up.

