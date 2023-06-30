Flint City AFC game moves indoors due to air quality

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City AFC game scheduled for Friday, June 30 has been moved inside due to poor air quality.

The team made the announcement Friday morning.

The match against Midwest United FC USL will be played inside the Dome at Schoolcraft College in Livonia. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are valid for admission to Friday’s game and for the first playoff game at Atwood on Thursday, July 6.

