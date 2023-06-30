Flint City AFC game moves indoors due to air quality

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City AFC game scheduled for Friday, June 30 has been moved inside due to poor air quality.

The team made the announcement Friday morning.

The match against Midwest United FC USL will be played inside the Dome at Schoolcraft College in Livonia. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are valid for admission to Friday’s game and for the first playoff game at Atwood on Thursday, July 6.

Read next:
Saginaw mayor speaks out on recent gun violence
A 51-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man are dead, 15 others are injured.
Driver killed in crash involving 2 semis
Generic graphic.
Michigan’s new hands-free law takes effect
The distracted driving law will go into effect Friday, June 30.
Saginaw business closing after 3 years
An East Walnut Hills wine bar, Symposium, has its last official day on June 12. Photo: MGN

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett Brown
Police searching for man considered armed, dangerous
Officer performs CPR and saves the life of 2-year-old girl whose mother had stabbed her, chief says
Tamara and Iris Perez
Sheriff: Teen sisters missing, taken from adopted home
An image from the Zilwaukee Bridge Tuesday AM.
Why does our wildfire smoke smell weird?
Party on McCarty, the popular summer concert series in Saginaw Township, has been postponed...
Party on McCarty postponed due to air quality

Latest News

Franchise record four Flint Firebirds selected in 2023 NHL Draft, Spirit’s Willis also picked
Jake Sabol holding up the Central Michigan University baseball jersey after talking to the...
Central Michigan welcomes Jake Sabol as their new head baseball coach
FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) during an NFL football game, Sunday,...
NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely, fourth gets 6 games for violating gambling policy
Detroit Tigers
Dane Dunning comes within an out of his first shutout, the Rangers beat the Tigers 10-2