Franchise record four Flint Firebirds selected in 2023 NHL Draft, Spirit’s Willis also picked

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - “It’s the ultimate goal for any player playing in the Ontario Hockey League to get drafted to the NHL,” Flint Firebirds head coach Ted Dent told TV5. “That’s the end goal.”

Flint had a major presence in Day Two of the 2023 NHL Draft, and four Firebirds realized that end goal when they heard their name called to join the National Hockey League.

Tristian Bertucci, Coulson Pitre, Nathan Day and Ethan Hay all walked on stage in Nashville, Tennessee to join their new respective NHL squads. Bertucci is off to Dallas to play with the Stars, Pitre to the Ducks, Day to Edmonton and Hay to Tampa Bay.

This is the most Firebird players selected in an NHL Draft in franchise history, doubling the original record of two players in one draft.

For Dent, he’s had experience developing players and guiding them towards making the NHL when he coached in the AHL, but the goal remains the same in the OHL with the Flint Firebirds. In just two years coaching the Firebirds, Dent has had six total players head to the NHL and he couldn’t be more proud of the guys selected this year.

“We’re really proud as an organization and I take a lot of pride in teaching these young players not only the hockey skills but life skills and how to handle themselves off the ice as well to become young men,” Dent said. “I’m really proud of these guys and that’s our job is to try and develop them and get them ready for the next level.”

Bertucci was the first Firebird selected in this year’s draft in the 2nd Round at Pick #61. Pitre was selected four picks later and Day and Hay were selected in Round’s 6 and 7.

