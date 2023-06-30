Get your vehicle ready for Fourth of July Weekend travel boom

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People are packing up and heading out of town. AAA expects a record-breaking travel weekend this Fourth of July.

Nearly 51 million Americans are expected to drive or fly, with Friday being the busiest day on the roads. Your holiday road trip could be over before it starts.

“It’s always important to have your car peeked at, it’s better than being on the side of the road with a broken down car,” said Jerry Carpenter, with Liskey’s Auto and Truck Service. “If you and your family get the opportunity to go and travel a little bit, get away from town, you want to make sure that the journey is safe and that you don’t have any car failures.”

With the Fourth of July weekend being one of the busiest travel times of the year, lots of people are gathering up their families and hitting the road. But there are things you can do to prepare your car for the journey.

“It’s important to make sure that your car has fluids, antifreeze, functioning air conditioning, wiper blades, and proper tire pressure,” Carpenter said. “Battery failure, starter failures, alternator failures, all very common this time of year when we start to see the temperatures rise.”

He said the same vehicle preparations you take for the winter should be done for the summer too.

While rough roads can damage your car, if the car isn’t properly maintained, the damage can be much worse.

“We are still dealing with a lot of potholes, and many cars are not getting properly aligned. It’s critical to make sure that you have your car inspected,” Carpenter said. “If you’re hearing something that you don’t think is quite right, like squeaks, rattles, or noises, or if the air conditioning isn’t cooling properly, it’s important to have those things checked out.”

AAA said drivers should make sure that they have some type of roadside assistance. And it’s always a good idea to have a full tank and plenty of snacks and beverages for the ride.

