Grand Blanc girls basketball team gets new coach

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - The Grand Blanc girls basketball team will have a new leader on the sidelines this winter.

After 13 years of coaching from the seats, Bob Taylor is coming out of retirement to help the Bobcats.

Taylor has more than 45 years of coaching experience, which includes the college level with his last coaching job at Northwood University.

He was able to meet with his players on Thursday, June 29, and he has high expectations coming into year one.

“We want to go. I didn’t come out of it to say, ‘hey let’s be average.’ We have some expectations. I want to get a better feel for just how much talent there is, but our goal is to be competitive, I mean statewide competitive,” Taylor explained. “Going by what I’m hearing and what I saw in that practice, I think there’s talent. The cover is not bare. There is some good players that are ready to go.”

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.