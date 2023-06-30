Hazmat team on scene of Flint River spill

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County hazmat team responded to the Flint River on Thursday night due to a large spill of an unknown substance, according to the City of Flint.

The city said the spill took place near the Utah Avenue Bridge. A notice from the city Thursday evening did not say what is the source of the spill or who might be responsible for it.

The City of Flint is working with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as the investigation continues.

“The City of Flint’s municipal water system is not connected to the Flint River, so this does not impact Flint’s drinking water in any way. However, the City of Flint advises residents to avoid contact with the Flint River until further notice,” said a statement from the City of Flint.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.