Keeping dogs at home, safe over the holiday weekend

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center said its kennels are full and is asking the public for help in keeping dogs safe and at home during the busy holiday weekend.

“Our kennels are full. Like, really full. And it’s now historically the busiest weekend of the year for strays and lost dogs,” the shelter said.

At last check on the afternoon of Thursday, June 29, the shelter had 38 dogs in the building with most of them being strays, abandonments, or dogs that have legal holds on them, the shelter said. It has 26 kennels that can comfortably accommodate dogs 40 pounds or larger.

“The math is not complicated,” the shelter said. “Which means this weekend, we need your help.”

The shelter is asking the public to attempt in helping to find the owners of stray pets in their shelter.

The shelter urged the public to ensure gates, doors, and windows are all locked before fireworks start in an effort to keep pets at home.

Pet parents should make sure microchip registrations are up to date and that identification is on their pets at all time, the shelter said, adding this will help reunite pets with their parents if they happen to get lost.

If anyone pays a visit to the shelter, it asks for patience. The kennels are loud and almost constantly being worked on, the shelter said, adding the power washing equipment is broken, so kennels are being cleaned and maintained by hand.

The shelter also said there will be only one on-call officer on duty over the weekend and on the Fourth of July.

“We take pride in the care of our shelter residents, and are committed to making their time with us the best that a shelter stay can be, so we appreciate your commitment to helping keep the dogs and cats of Bay County safe this holiday weekend,” the shelter said.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.