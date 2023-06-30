McLaren Lapeer nurses ratify contract

LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) - Nurses at McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital voted to ratify a new three-year contract on Thursday, June 29.

The contract takes effect immediately.

“We’re pleased and proud that our solidarity ultimately produced an agreement that focuses on safe staffing to protect our patients and competitive compensation to attract nurses and keep the ones we have,” said Carie Babcock, RN, a nurse at McLaren Lapeer and the president of their local Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) bargaining unit. “Nurses all want the best for our hospital, and this cutting-edge contract will help us make sure our patients receive the best care possible at all times. This is a big win for our community.”

The contract includes a wage increase of an average of 19 percent across the life of the contract, hospital fines when administrators do not meet agreed-upon nurse-to-patient ratios, and improved staffing, the MNA said.

TV5 has reached out to McLaren for comment.

