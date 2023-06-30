Michigan’s new hands-free law takes effect

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Friday, holding a cell phone while operating a motor vehicle in Michigan is illegal.

Michigan is the 26th state to pass a hands-free law.

The goal is to reduce distracted driving crashes and fatalities.

Travelers will see many hands-free law signs as they head to their holiday destination.

Michigan’s had a texting and driving law in effect since 2010. The new hands-free law makes it illegal even to hold your phone. You can’t call, text, record or post on social media. If you need to use a phone, have Bluetooth set up or a hands-free headset.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said police officers will be on the lookout for distracted drivers.

“It’s so prevalent out there that for the first several weeks,” said Wriggelsworth. “I mean, we’re gonna continue to see it probably as much as we do now, and we just hope over time we significantly see a reduction and people on their phones in their driving, and that really equates you safer roads in Michigan.”

Some exceptions include calling 911, and first responders can use their phones as long as they perform official duties.

First-time offenders will pay a fine but might face a court appearance if they violate the law three times in three years.

One of the bills requires State Police to provide an update on the new law—that’s required three and a half years after it takes effect.

