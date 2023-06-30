Milestone: Non-profit saved, distributed 50M pounds of food

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Hidden Harvest has rescued and distributed 50 million pounds of food that would have gone to waste.

The Saginaw Community Foundation created Hidden Harvest in partnership with Good Neighbors mission in 1994.

The independent, non-profit organization partners with 195 non-profit organizations in the Great Lakes Bay Region to distribute donated food to feed those in need in the community.

“Hidden Harvest encounters examples of how good would otherwise be wasted each day and we are happy to prevent waste in the system by making pick-ups and deliveries in our refrigerated trucks,” Hidden Harvest President and CEO Samantha McKenzie said.

Hidden Harvest has nearly 300 donors, such as restaurants, caterers, famers, and grocers who have an excess supply of food.

“The food Hidden Harvest partners received, at no charge, has a value of nearly $150 million,” McKenzie said. “We are honored to support the missions of so many wonderful organizations in the community by putting the valuable resources available to good use.”

Hidden Harvest is approaching the end of its fiscal year, and it anticipates rescuing and distributing an addition 3 million pounds of food, according to McKenzie.

“Each year is an accomplishment, but the lifetime total of 50 million pounds is something to celebrate,” McKenzie said.

To make a donation to the hunger relief efforts of Hidden Harvest, visit their website.

