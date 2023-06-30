Mott, UM Flint partner to streamline student transfers

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Higher education took a step forward in Flint on Friday, June 30.

Mott Community College and the University of Michigan (UM) Flint signed an agreement to help streamline Mott students to the university.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said he loves seeing the progress in education.

“A great announcement when we talk about the future of this community as we transform into something greater and better then we have been in the past,” Neeley said. “We have a history in fur, lumber, automotive, and now when I market the city out around the country and the world, I talk about the intellectual capital that’s being built right here inside the city of Flint.”

Many Mott students would transfer to UM Flint after completing required credits or earning their associate degree.

UM Flint’s Provost, Sonja Feist-Price, said it will work to help students from all education background get to the next step.

“Our dedicated staff and faculty will provide transformative education that will not only impact individual lives but the lives of families, communities, the city, the state, and I believe even beyond the state of Michigan,” she said.

Because the schools are working together, it will help save students time and money.

