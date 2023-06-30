Out-of-this-world UFO-shaped home in DeWitt Township seeks new owner

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nestled behind a canopy of trees lies a hidden gem that seems to have descended straight from the animated world of the Jetsons.

A house in DeWitt with a futuristic design and striking resemblance to a flying saucer recently become available to prospective buyers.

While you won’t be meeting George Jetson or his boy Elroy, it’ll feel like you’ve been transported to Orbit City.

The previous owner, Robert Clark, built the home in 1994 and lived there until he passed last December. Clark made lasting friendships in the neighborhood, one of them was with Gary Folkringa.

“Bob and I were in contact with each other year-round,” Folkringa said.

The house isn’t just eye-catching from the outside. Inside, there are twists and turns everywhere you look.

“He put a lot of time into that property,” Folkringa said. “The mathematics involved in creating those curves, Bob had to be very educated.”

Keller Williams Realty agent Stacie Neros said it’s unlike any other home she’s been asked to sell.

“I was warned it was a very unique residence, but I was very surprised to see what I saw,” Neros said. “It looks like a flying saucer landed on top of a hill.”

After the house went on the market, it was booked with back-to-back showings.

“I really am hoping someone will buy that property and see what a jewel they have there,” Folkringa said.

A jewel that’s tucked away, awaiting its new owner. The UFO-inspired property is still on the market.

More information can be found on the Keller Williams Realty website.

