Police find about $70K worth of cocaine following traffic stop in Ingham County

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing man was arrested for allegedly possessing about $70,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop Thursday.

Michigan State Police (MSP) said their Hometown Security Team stopped a car on westbound I-96 at M-52 on June 29, at around 5:30 p.m., for multiple traffic violations.

Officials said two kilos of cocaine were allegedly found in possession of the 42-year-old Lansing man.

According to MSP, each kilo of cocaine is worth about $35,000.

The driver was lodged at the Ingham County Jail on a charge of Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine.

