Reward offered for help locating 2 men considered armed, dangerous

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 each for information leading to the arrest of two men who are considered armed and dangerous.

Tyreese Tayshawn Wilson, 27, and Amir Jacorion Brown, 21, are both wanted for assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, and discharging a firearm at a police or emergency vehicle.

Amir Brown and Tyreese Wilson
Amir Brown and Tyreese Wilson(Crime Stoppers)

Wilson is 5′7″ and 140 pounds. Brown is 5′7″ and 135 pounds.

They are both believed to be in the Flint or Genesee County area.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

