Saginaw business closing after 3 years

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw business is closing after being open for three years.

Fig & Honey Cheese Co., located in Old Town, made the announcement on its Facebook page Thursday, June 29.

“As our next chapter slowly comes to fruition it is time to say ‘see you later’ to our wonderful business and community. These past three years have been nothing short of a dream you never want to wake up from. We made incredible friends, family, and colleagues that we will cherish for years to come,” the post said.

The business said it made the difficult decision to close because of “new opportunities and endeavors arising.”

“Fig & Honey will forever be the best decision we have ever made and while closing is incredibly bittersweet we are so excited to be getting back into doing what we love. We will miss you all dearly and we cannot thank you enough for the incredible support and overwhelming love you have given us over the years. So cheers to new beginnings and adventures. Not goodbye but see you later Old Town,” the post said.

The business will stay open through Aug. 1.

