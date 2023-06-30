Saginaw mayor speaks out on recent gun violence

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore is speaking out on the recent gun violence in the city.

“We cannot accept this in our community,” Moore said in a statement issued Friday, June 30.

“It has always been my goal and the goal of every council member to improve the quality of life in our city. Every resident has a right to believe their home and their neighborhood streets will be a safe place for them and their families,” Moore said.

The statement comes after a deadly shooting in the city in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 24. Two people died and several others were injured.

“My heart aches for each victim and their friends and family. The loss of life is a tragedy for all of us. The senseless and tragic violence that occurred in our city last weekend is devastating for the entire community. We all experience the impact of these traumatic events. It affects our entire community,” Moore said.

The mayor said it is time to act and address the violence.

“We cannot stand by as we lose an entire generation to this ongoing violence. We need to identify and put forward a long-term solution to prevent the gun violence on our streets and in our neighborhoods. It’s time to move forward,” she said.

Moore said she has been meeting with local community leaders to discuss ways to stop the violence. She said residents will learn more about the steps the city is taking in a couple of weeks.

“I can assure you that I am determined. As always, I will work with and support the Police Chief and the City Administration to ensure we do all that we can to address this issue. I will also continue to invest my time and work with other community leaders to help end this senseless violence,” Moore said.

