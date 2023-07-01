Bay City firework festival previews “explosive night”

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay City fireworks festival is set to end with a bang tonight.

Preparations for the festival are underway at Vet’s Park, getting ready for what they call an “explosive night.”

Earl Bovia, Bay City Fireworks Festival

“We are looking forward to tonight, about 40-45 minutes of fireworks and we are hoping that the weather cooperates with us,” said Earl Bovia.

The Bay City fireworks festival tonight is lighting a fuse and closing out the three-day event with a bang.

“This festival has been around for 61 years,” Bovia said.

Bay City is anticipating thousands to be drawn downtown to the dazzling display by the bay.

TV5′s Hannah Jewel took a behind-the-scenes look and noted “A lot of work goes into this. Volunteers have been here all day tearing down the stage from last night’s concert and setting up for the fireworks. It is going to be a big show.”

“This is a massive undertaking. Tons of volunteers to do this and tons of man-hours. We always appreciate all our volunteers and all our board members who work so hard to bring this festival to town every single year,” Bovia said.

It’s not just the fireworks that are showing off this weekend, but the city as well.

“People are usually good about stepping up to the plate. They understand what this festival means to Bay City and to the area, what it brings, and the economic impact it brings to the city,” said Bovia.

On Sunday morning another endeavor beings with community volunteers cleaning up what is left after the “explosive night.”

