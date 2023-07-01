Flint City AFC completes undefeated regular season, defeats Midwest United 4-1

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City AFC soccer program is rolling right now. The team met up with Midwest United and Flint City AFC showed why they haven’t been beaten this season.

Two goals before halftime made it 2-0 but Flint City AFC wasn’t done. They’d tally two more before allowing their only goal of the night for a 4-1 final score.

In just their sophomore season, the program finished 9-0-3.

Flint City AFC will be hosting playoff matches starting on Thursday at Atwood Stadium in Flint, MI.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.