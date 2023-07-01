Grand Blanc hires Bob Taylor as girls basketball head coach

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Grand Blanc girls basketball team will have a new leader on the sidelines this winter.

After 13 years of coaching from the seats, Bob Taylor is coming out of retirement to help the Bobcats. He’s a coach that brings more than 45 years of coaching experience.

That includes the college level with his last coaching job at Northwood University.

Taylor was able to meet with his players and he has high expectations coming into year one.

