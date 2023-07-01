Grand Blanc hires Bob Taylor as girls basketball head coach

(WNEM)
By Mark Pearson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Grand Blanc girls basketball team will have a new leader on the sidelines this winter.

After 13 years of coaching from the seats, Bob Taylor is coming out of retirement to help the Bobcats. He’s a coach that brings more than 45 years of coaching experience.

That includes the college level with his last coaching job at Northwood University.

Taylor was able to meet with his players and he has high expectations coming into year one.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett Brown
Police searching for man considered armed, dangerous
Saginaw business closing after 3 years
Driver killed in crash involving 2 semis
Officer performs CPR and saves the life of 2-year-old girl whose mother had stabbed her, chief says
Flint River spill
Substance spilled in Flint River possibly identified

Latest News

Grand Blanc girls basketball team gets new coach
Flint City AFC game moves indoors due to air quality
Flint City AFC game moves indoors due to air quality
Franchise record four Flint Firebirds selected in 2023 NHL Draft, Spirit’s Willis also picked