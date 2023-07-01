Great Lakes Loons split first home doubleheader of the season against Lansing

After getting rained out on Thursday, the Loons had their first double-header at home this season against the Lugnuts
By Austin Szumowicz and Mark Pearson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s wild to think this is only the first time this year the Loons have hosted a double-header at Dow Diamond but it’s true.

After Thursday’s game against the Lansing Lugnuts got rained out, the Loons closed out the month of June with two straight games against their Michigan Minor League rivals.

Game one looked to be a rough start for the Loons, but a bases clearing double from Taylor Young in the 6th inning and got the Loons the 4-3 win to start the day.

It looked like game two would be another Great Lakes victory with 4 runs scored in the 3rd including a Luiz Diaz 2-run homer. Unfortunately, the Loons allowed 7 straight runs in the 5th and Lansing took game two 7-4 to split the double-header at Dow Diamond.

The Loons open the month of July with a Marvel Super Hero themed game at home against the Lugnuts Saturday at 7:05pm.

