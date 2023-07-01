Kildee addresses cost of insulin for seniors

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Congressman Kildee addressed the cost of insulin for seniors, in an effort to cap the cost.

On Saturday, July 1, Kildee’s legislation cap for insulin to be no more than $35 went into effect.

“No senior should have to pay hundreds of dollars for medicine that costs big pharmaceutical companies just a few dollars to make. That’s why I am proud to announce this new cap, which ensures every Michigan senior on Medicare has access to affordable insulin,” Kildee said.

In March, Kildee introduced a new legislation that would ensure no patient regardless of their insurance pays more than $35 a month for insulin.

“In Congress, I will not stop fighting until we lower the cost of this lifesaving medication for all Michiganders,” said Kildee.

