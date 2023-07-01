Kildee addresses cost of insulin for seniors

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Congressman Kildee addressed the cost of insulin for seniors, in an effort to cap the cost.

On Saturday, July 1, Kildee’s legislation cap for insulin to be no more than $35 went into effect.

“No senior should have to pay hundreds of dollars for medicine that costs big pharmaceutical companies just a few dollars to make. That’s why I am proud to announce this new cap, which ensures every Michigan senior on Medicare has access to affordable insulin,” Kildee said.

In March, Kildee introduced a new legislation that would ensure no patient regardless of their insurance pays more than $35 a month for insulin.

“In Congress, I will not stop fighting until we lower the cost of this lifesaving medication for all Michiganders,” said Kildee.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.