Man charged, assault with a deadly weapon

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City Department of Public Safety and Michigan State Police responded to a home assault.

On Friday, June 30 police responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Morton Street, on Bay City’s west side.

When police arrived on the scene, they say a 29-year-old resident was threatening others with firearms and fired a shot during the incident.

According to police, the suspect would not cooperate and they request MSP Emergency Service Unit, Aviation Unite, and Hostage Negotiation Team to assist.

According to police, the suspect surrendered voluntarily and no one was hurt. When police searched the house they found a handgun, magazines, and several bullet casings.

The 29-year-old was arrested on assault with a deadly weapon charge and was taken to the Bay County Jail said police.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Bay City Department of Public Safety at 989-892-8571 or to remain anonymous call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-422-JAIL.

