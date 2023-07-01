Saginaw County Sheriff’s office is working on a violence plan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As they gear up for the holiday weekend the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office says safety is the top priority.

”We’re going to have a couple of extra deputies out roaming around just to make sure people are safe out there.” said Mike Gomez, the Undersheriff of Saginaw County.

The city is still recovering from last weekend after a street party turned violent that left two dead and several others injured. Undersheriff Mike Gomez says the city is working together to address the violence.

”We’ve been talking with the state police and the city of Saginaw to make sure we all have a game plan on how we should respond and what we’re going to do. And we’ll just follow that plan. Chief Ruth and his people, they take this very seriously and I know they do everything they can because they want their citizens to be able to enjoy the summer,” said Gomez.

Saginaw’s Mayor Brenda Moore says she is working with different groups in the city to form a task force to take it back.

”I’m to the point where I’m tired of talking and now I need some action. These young men have come together with me and it was their idea. So, I think that this will be a starting step. And at the same time, we will be working with the police department and other community people who want to get involved. But one of the things we want to do is we want to make sure we got it all together,” said Moore.

She says her heart goes out to the families of the lives lost last weekend.

”I’m so sorry for your loss. And at the same time, I do want the family to grieve and the community to grieve but I also want us to pull it back together. And I believe we can do it,” Moore said.

At this time no suspects are in custody. Anyone with any information related to last weekend’s deadly shooting is encouraged to call the police.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.